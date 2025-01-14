Updated Mock Draft Has Two Ole Miss Rebels Chosen in First Round
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of their goal of reaching the College Football Playoff this season, but the program still managed to grab another 10-win finish, and multiple star players from the roster are moving on to the NFL.
The Rebels have seen multiple of their defensive players projected as first round selections in the 2025 draft, and on Monday, another mock draft from CBS Sports projected two of those players to go in the first 32 picks.
One of those selections is obviously defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Nolen finished the 2024 regular season with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while also batting down three passes and recovering two fumbles, and he recently compared himself to an NFL great as draft preparation nears.
This mock draft in particular has Nolen going 25th overall to the Houston Texans.
"I’m the next Aaron Donald, man," Nolen said in an interview.
"I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with."
The other first round selection in this mock draft is defensive end Jared Ivey. Previously, fellow DE Princely Umanmielen was taken in the first round of a CBS projection, but the honor this time falls to Ivey who goes 31st overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's what the story had to say about Ivey's talents.
"Jared Ivey is the kind of jumbo defensive end whom Steve Spagnuolo loves. He can easily reduce down in obvious passing situations and rush against guards and centers. Ivey had a massive breakout campaign after consistently flashing high-end ability his first four seasons." -- CBS Sports
Ivey finished the 2024 season with 42 total tackles (23 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He has been overshadowed at times by the names of the aforementioned Umanmielen and cornerback Trey Amos on this Ole Miss defense, but make no mistake: Ivey has the potential to make a very productive NFL player for whatever franchise chooses to grab him.