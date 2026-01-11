Ole Miss Football and Alabama Crimson Tide Named Potential Landing Spots for Top OL

Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Que McBroom has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as a potential landing spot.

The well-traveled Missouri native signed with Coffeyville Community College out of high school where he emerged as a top-five interior offensive lineman at the JUCO ranks.

Following his stint, McBroom spent one season at Norteastern Oklahoma A&M prior to his lone season at Louisiana-Monroe where he's now generating significant interest in the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound redshirt-junior is now officially in the Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide emerging as potential landing spots for the talented free agent.

According to CBS Sports, Ole Miss is expected to land a visit as he prepares to make his way to the Magnolia State in the coming days.

Alabama and Ole Miss will both host Louisiana-Monroe OL transfer Que McBroom this week.



Ole Miss has been active in the free agent market with with program landing multiple high-profile prospects - including the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in Carius Curne after one season at LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Ole Miss is currently in the midst of a strong portal run this month with multiple game-changing prospects signing with Pete Golding and Co.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

Now, all eyes are on multiple priority targets set to make their way to Oxford in the coming days with McBroom emerging as a name to know.

