Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers Battling for Another Elite Prospect This Offseason

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has trimmed his list of schools to 12 with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making the initial cut for the prized defensive weapon.

Sweeney checks in as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has ascended into a consensus Top-50 recruit across his prep career.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

Now, the elite edge rusher has trimmed his list to 12 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, and Texas Tech as the 12 schools to watch in Sweeney's recruitment.

In what has emerged as another battle between LSU and Ole Miss, the pair of SEC schools are finalists for the coveted defender as he locks in on his recruitment - but multiple heavy-hitters are in the race.

The 247Sports Evaluation on Sweeney:

"Long-levered edge defender with some natural twitch that can dip and build speed as he turns the corner. On the lighter side now, but has a very projectable frame with his 35-inch arms and should eventually be able to carry 255 pounds or so," 247Sports wrote of Sweeney.

"Tends to win with effort and energy as he crosses tackles and cycles his way into rush paths. Improved strength between sophomore and junior campaigns, but still needs to find some shuck power as he can struggle to disengage once opponents get a hold of him. Active in pursuit and will look to clean up the trash while patrolling the cleat line.

"Played some running back and wide receiver early on in prep career, which speaks to the caliber of athlete. Must keep improving technique and will need to embrace the weight room if he’s going to reach full potential. Should be viewed as a potential game-wrecker at the Power Four level that could fit into a variety of different schemes."

