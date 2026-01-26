Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers Among Top Schools For Elite WR

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among his finalists.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana and a Top-10 pass-catcher nationally in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as multiple programs intensify their pursuits.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception.

Golding and Co. have Louisiana ties here that have lifted them to land among his final five schools with associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson having significant ties across the New Orleans recruiting scene.

Now, the Rebels sit alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars as the final five programs involved in his process.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite WR Miguel Whitley is down to Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Houston, he tells Rivals‼️



Whitley ranks No. 46 NATL. (No. 7 WR) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/wpdCKHIGa5 pic.twitter.com/LvUVEikHpo — Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2026

The hometown LSU Tigers will be a school to watch in Whitley's process, but Tennessee has also piqued his interest after a visit last year.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Whitley was a First-Team All-District selection in 2024 as a sophomore competing against the top talent in the state in the Catholic League.

The electrifying wideout is a critical component to the St. Augustine Purple Knights' one-two punch on offense with receiver Ray'Quan Williams also emerging as a name to know.

Now, he's preparing for a critical offseason in his recruitment prior to his senior campaign in 2026 with Ole Miss looking to beat out the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Houston for his services.

Ole Miss is getting a jumpstart on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the new-look staff traveling across the country this week for face time with America's top prospects amid a strong pursuit.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: