Ole Miss Football Battling Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State for Prized 2025 Tight End
Dunlap (Ill.) four-star tight end Mack Sutter remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as the offseason continues in Oxford.
Sutter, a consensus Top-10 tight end in America, has logged multiple visits to see Kiffin and Co. during his prep career, but it'll be a battle.
The Alabama Crimson Tide remain a threat in his recruitment and have surged as "contenders" this offseason, according to On3 Sports.
“Coach DeBoer and I talked a little football, but he told me how he needed me there,” Sutter told On3 Sports. “Everywhere I went on this visit, I felt like a big priority.
"They really showed me that I am a guy they need, that they care about me and that I am pretty big in what they are trying to do. That felt good to me.
“This visit was a lot more personable. They made me feel great. My parents felt it too. Alabama is up there for me. They check the boxes for me and they are in a pretty good spot.”
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that are beginning to make up ground fresh off of an official visit to Oxford. He's officially visited Ole Miss and the hometown Illinois program this offseason.
Sutter also has visits set to check in with Penn State and Ohio State along with a return to Alabama in the mix.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has a commitment timeline in mind, according to On3 Sports, where the Rebels will continue turning up the heat for his services.
“I will probably commit around the end of June,” Sutter said. “All five schools on my list check a lot of boxes, so I will take the official visits and then go with my gut. I feel that will be the best way to make my decision.”
It'll be Ole Miss, Alabama, Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State battling down the stretch for the talented pass-catcher with a commitment date on Sutter's mind.
