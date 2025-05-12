Ole Miss Football Battling Arkansas Razorbacks, Penn State for Coveted Four-Star OL
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore remains a priority prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Gilmore, a Top-15 offensive tackle in America, is receiving interest from the top programs in the nation with multiple Southeastern Conference schools standing out.
That includes Kiffin and the Rebels heading into a critical summer stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Lone Star State native wrapped up an official visit with the Vanderbilt Commodores in April and will remain on the road this summer.
Gilmore will officially visit the Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions and Arkansas Razorbacks as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
He revealed a Top-6 schools in February consisting of Arizona State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, but multiple programs are separating themselves from the pack.
Kiffin and Co. hosted Gilmore for an unofficial visit during the spring, but remain having work to do in his recruitment with Penn State and others setting the pace.
Gilmore is a Top-200 prospect in America and a Top-30 overall recruit in Texas heading into his senior campaign.
Ole Miss currently holds the No. 14 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program scorching hot as of late.
Kiffin and the Rebels have landed a trio of Top-250 prospects in America this month headlined by Izayia Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in the nation who flipped his pledge away from the Florida Gators.
Now, the summer months are inching closer with Ole Miss Rebels looking to stack more talent in next year's class with Gilmore becoming a priority.
