Ole Miss Football Beats Out Nebraska Cornhuskers, Minnesota for Coveted EDGE Target

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford three-star edge rusher Keysan Taylor is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor checks in as a Top-35 EDGE in America with multiple programs surging down the stretch for his commitment as official visit season nears, but Golding and Co. quickly made an impression for the dynamic recruit out of the Midwest.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana Hoosiers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Taylor has continued his ascension as a top two-way prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he is coming off of a strong junior campaign after tallying 68 total tackles (23 for a loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and an interception - cruising up the recruiting rankings.

The dynamic prospect also took back his single interception in 2025 for a touchdown - also having 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns on offense in 2025 where he accumulated five total scores.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Keysan Taylor has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 230 EDGE from Rockford, IL chose the Rebels over Vanderbilt and Kentucky



“Thank you Jesus! boutta turn da SIP up!! 🦈”⁰⁰https://t.co/QvcMvPb5z3 pic.twitter.com/tDk1e333X0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2026

Now, he's heading down South with a chance to make an impact in the Southeastern Conference - joining a stacked 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Ole Miss program.

Taylor is the second commitment across the last 72 hours for Golding and Co. amid a massive stretch for the program.

Oxford (Miss.) three-star interior offensive lineman Ford Wade made the decision to stay home and suit up for the Ole Miss Rebels after revealing a pledge to the program on Wednesday.

Wade checks in as a Top-100 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels beating out the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, NC State Wolfpack, South Alabama Jaguars, and Harvard Crimson for his pledge.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of the Magnolia State has generated significant interest across his time on the prep scene with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison keeping close on the in-state recruit.

“I’d say I’m center-guard size, so I’m definitely going to play in there. I get a good amount of reps at center for my high school team, and I like playing center a lot. I snap and do all sorts of drills throughout the week. I’ll be prepared,” Wade told Ole Miss 365.

“I’d say I have a great relationship with [Coach John Garrison],” said Wade. “I’m good friends with him. I’ve talked to him a bunch.”

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