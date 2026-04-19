The Scouting Report: Evaluators Raving About Ole Miss Football's Latest Commitment

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program landing another strong commitment on Saturday from Rockford (Ill.) Guilford four-star edge rusher Keysan Taylor.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder checks in as a Top-35 EDGE in America where he chose the Rebels over offers from the likes of the Indiana Hoosiers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.

Taylor is fresh off of a breakout junior campaign where he logged 68 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups.

The versatile prospect also added 430 receiving yards and four touchdowns where he's thrived as a two-way player on the prep scene - preparing to be a full-time edge rusher in Oxford.

Now, evaluators are salivating at the potential Taylor has at the next level:

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Keysan Taylor has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 230 EDGE from Rockford, IL chose the Rebels over Vanderbilt and Kentucky



“Thank you Jesus! boutta turn da SIP up!! 🦈”⁰⁰https://t.co/QvcMvPb5z3 pic.twitter.com/tDk1e333X0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2026

“Productive pass rusher with a promising profile. Can win on the corner with his get-off and agility, but also flashes surprising physicality and desired effort levels as he works his way off opponents,” 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report of Taylor.

“Not afraid to set the edge. Hunts in a backside pursuit. Still developing a full menu of moves, but will use his hands. Could fit into a variety of different roles, but might project best as a stand-up defender in a 3-4 look.

"Should be viewed as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level with no shortage of developmental upside given the data points: 83 speed score and 81-inch wingspan.”

Now, as the clock ticks this offseason, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to keep Taylor locked in leading into December's Early Signing Period with all eyes on the coveted defensive weapon.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.