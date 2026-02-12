Ole Miss Football Coach Reveals Controversial Message Amid Trinidad Chambliss Battle

Ole Miss Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took the stand on Thursday morning where he appeared at Trinidad Chambliss' injunction hearing to explain why the program's signal-caller deserves an additional season of eligibility.

While providing a statement during the hearing, Judge quickly turned heads with a "controversial" message surrounding players that have children.

“This is always a tough conversation to have. It’s not going to be a popular opinion, but this is the truth,” Judge said. “We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season or are gonna have a baby during the season, and you’d have to educate them on — you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football.

“It’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that, [what I mean] is you need to let him sleep. He needs to be in another room, detached.

"You have to explain to the mother, like, ‘Hey, listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings. After the season, he’s full metal jacket. You can do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper, but, in season, he’s gotta have a different priority.'”

For Chambliss, the electrifying signal-caller doesn’t have a child, but remains in the spotlight as he fights for an additional season of eligibility.

Chambliss is seeking an injunction, which would grant him eligibility until the court rules otherwise, for his sixth season of eligibility throughout the 2026 campaign.

"Chambliss has now had his waiver, appeal and reconsideration denied," Yahoo's Ross Dellenger wrote via X. "The QB is in the midst of a court hearing in Mississippi seeking a preliminary injunction to prohibit the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility standards and granting him a sixth year or eligibility."

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels' quarterback as he continues his fight in Mississippi court with a verdict expected on Thursday, Feb. 12.

