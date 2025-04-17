Ole Miss Football Cornerback Denies Transfer Portal Rumor, Remaining with Rebels
Ole Miss cornerback Chris Graves was reportedly set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Now, Graves has taken to social media to set to record straight after denying the "false rumor" that he was departing Oxford after two seasons with Lane Kiffin's Rebels.
"I’m not going anywhere all rumors were FALSE!! #HottyToddy," Graves wrote on social media.
Graves, a consensus four-star prospect out of high school, signed with the Miami Hurricanes as a member of the 2022 Recruiting Class.
After redshirting in his lone season with the Hurricanes, the 6-foot, 175-pounder hit the Transfer Portal and signed with Kiffin and the Rebels.
In two seasons with the Rebels, Graves logged 28 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble across double-digit games played.
The news of Graves returning to Oxford is a major boost for the future of Ole Miss' cornerback room after the program reeled in a commitment from Clemson transfer Tavoy Feagin on Wednesday as well.
Kiffin and the Rebels enter a critical stretch this offseason with the program looking to reconstruct the defensive backfield after losing multiple pieces to the 2025 NFL Draft.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
The Buzz: Rebels Add Feagin to the Mix
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
