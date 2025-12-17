Ole Miss Football Could Enter Mix For Five-Star LSU Tigers Transfer Amid New Hires

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a significant stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the market set to open on Jan. 2.

In what has emerged as a critical month for the future of the Ole Miss program, Golding has assembled a strong coaching staff while evaluating potential Transfer Portal targets as names enter the market left and right.

Golding made arguably his biggest hire of the month on Tuesday night after reports circulated that the Ole Miss Rebels would be bringing in LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson to join the staff in Oxford.

Wilson has emerged as a strategic recruiter across Louisiana with deep ties throughout the Bayou State - specifically in the New Orleans area.

Last week, Wilson addressed his future with the LSU program as Texas Bowl preparation ramped up for the Tigers.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach [Lane] Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, he's Oxford bound where the move could pay dividends on the recruiting front - primarily in the NCAA Transfer Portal market - with multiple LSU Tigers set to enter where Wilson has developed strong ties with his players.

LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne will depart Baton Rouge for the Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media on Wednesday, after one season with the program.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with the LSU Tigers ultimately landing his signature during the Early Signing Period last December.

But with coaching staff changes occurring following the arrival of head coach Lane Kiffin, Curne has made his move and will depart the LSU Tigers after one season.

Now, with Wilson and multiple LSU staffers set to join the Ole Miss program, could the Rebels get involved here?

Time will tell, but sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the program will be keeping tabs on multiple LSU transfers once the portal opens on Jan. 2.

