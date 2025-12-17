Ole Miss Pulls Off Massive Hire After Landing LSU Tigers Interim HC Frank Wilson

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have pulled off a meteoric move with the program expected to add LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson to the coaching staff, according to CBS Sports.

In a decision that will send shockwaves across the recruiting scene, Wilson will depart Baton Rouge and join the Ole Miss staff as the next running backs coach.

Wilson, a Louisiana icon with ties across the Bayou State, provides the Ole Miss staff with a strategic recruiter with ties like no other across the city of New Orleans.

Wilson addressed his future with the LSU program last Tuesday as Texas Bowl preparation begins for the Tigers' interim head coach.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

News: #LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson is expected to join Pete Golding’s Ole Miss staff following the Texas Bowl, according to @mzenitz.



Wilson is expected to depart Baton Rouge and make his way to Oxford as the new-look Rebels assemble their staff.



Significant move. pic.twitter.com/KxccIP3Fti — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 17, 2025

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, he's expected to make his way up to Ole Miss after the Texas Bowl after not being retained on new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's staff.

The LSU Bio: Wilson Edition

Frank Wilson came home in December of 2021 as one of the first hires for Brian Kelly. Now, Wilson is LSU’s interim head coach as he was named to the position on Oct. 26, 2025.

A native of New Orleans and two-time national recruiter of the year, Wilson served as LSU’s running backs coach and associate head coach for three-plus seasons before being elevated to interim head coach. Prior to joining Kelly’s staff, Wilson spent six years on the LSU staff under head coach Les Miles from 2010-15. In all, Wilson is now in his 10th season with the Tigers.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Since making his return to the staff, Wilson had helped the Tigers to a combined 34 victories, three bowl wins and three straight Top 10 high school recruiting classes. LSU added the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class for 2025 as well.

Wilson previously spent six years on the LSU coaching staff, serving as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2010-15. During that time, Wilson helped LSU lure some of the nation’s top players to Baton Rouge, as the Tigers had four Top 10 recruiting classes, including the No. 2 class in 2014 and the No. 5 class in 2015.

