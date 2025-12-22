Texas A&M Aggies Defensive Weapon With Mississippi Ties Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Oxford with the program working through preparation for the Georgia Bulldogs alongside Transfer Portal evaluations.

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a College Football Playoff victory over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday behind a strong day from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss - setting the stage for an SEC rematch against Kirby Smart's Bulldogs on Jan. 1.

But preparation for the Sugar Bowl showdown isn't the only piece the Rebels coaching staff is focused on with the Transfer Portal set to open in less than 12 days.

As players continue revealing intentions of departing their current schools for the free agent market, Golding and Co. are assembling a Big Board as evaluations are worked through.

Ole Miss will be heavy-hitters in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program set to reconstruct both sides of the ball next month, but is there a potential target now on the market?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tristan Jernigan has revealed intentions of departing College Station after two seasons in the Lone Star State and will enter the portal.

Jernigan, a Mississippi native, compiled 14 total tackles and three tackles for loss during his time with Mike Elko and the Aggies.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

Could Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels get involved here for the Tupelo (Miss.) native as he begins evaluating options in the Transfer Portal?

During his senior campaign at Tupelo High School, Jernigan totaled 81 tackles, including 45 solo take downs and 6.0 tackles for loss, while registering 3.0 sacks and one interception returned for 60 yards.

As a junior, he finished with 96 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries where his recruitment exploded - earning scholarships from the likes of Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

Ole Miss had an offer on the table for the coveted second-level defender while on the prep scene, and as he hits the recruiting trail once again, Jernigan could become a name to know for the Rebels if Golding pursues.

