Ole Miss Football Defensive Lineman, Former Coveted Georgia Prospect Enters Portal
Ole Miss defensive lineman Akelo Stone is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.
Stone, who initially joined the Rebels after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for Lane Kiffin's program in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone will be exercising his sixth season of eligibility at his next destination.
With the Ole Miss defensive line undergoing an overhaul this offseason, the expectation was that Stone would see significant playing time.
The Rebels have lost their entire starting unit up front in Walter Nolen (defensive tackle), Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) and Jared Ivey (defensive end) all departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. The trio remains high on NFL Big Boards.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
For the Rebels, the program reeled in a pair of Top-10 transfers at defensive line with LSU's Da'Shawn Womack and Nebraska's Princewill Umanmielen signing with the program during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“This Ole Miss team coming up, I think the coaches did a great job of filling in the positions that were needed,” Princely Umanmielen said at Ole Miss' Pro Day. “Like me, I left the d-line, had a lot of guys leave, and I feel like (defensive line) coach (Randall) Joyner and (assistant) coach Lou (Spanos) did a good job of just reloading that room.
“We didn’t have a drop-off at quarterback. Austin Simmons is a great quarterback. I think they’ll have a great season next year.”
Kiffin and the Rebels have reeled in one addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point during the spring window with an emphasis on the defensive backfield.
Clemson cornerback Tavoy Feagin committed to the program on Wednesday and has signed the necessary paperwork to join the Ole Miss program.
Kiffin and Co. will wrap up Spring Camp on Saturday in Oxford with the Rebels working through a scrimmage to close things out.
