Ole Miss Football DL Walter Nolen Named Walter Camp All-American
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen continues to add to his impressive list of personal accolades this season as he was named a Second Team Walter Camp All-American this week. As of Friday, Nolen now has been named an All-American by three outlets as well as an honorable mention by the College Football Network.
In the 2024 campaign, Nolen is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 14. He is also third in sacks with 6.5 and fifth in total tackles with 48. Nolen carries these stats alongside three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.
In SEC play, Nolen leads all defensive players with 12 TFLs and is tied for fifth with six sacks in the league.
Nolen was a new addition to the Rebels roster last offseason when he transferred in from the Texas A&M Aggies. According to NFL Draft Buzz, the Ole Miss defensive tackle is projected to be selected in the middle of the first round of this year's NFL Draft. He also ranks as the No. 11 player overall in this draft class and No. 5 at his position, according to the publication.
Although Nolen has the option to opt out of this year's postseason bout against the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl, head coach Lane Kiffin said earlier in the week that he currently doesn't expect any players to choose to sit out the bowl game, although that could change in the days ahead.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke on Jan. 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.