Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Headline Teams to Watch in 2026 After Indiana Title

Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers' magical 2025 season wrapped up on Monday night with the program capturing its first National Championship after a historic 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Behind a strong performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers are champions with all focus now shifting towards the 2026 season with multiple powerhouse programs licking their chops at an opportunity to make a statement.

Among the schools to watch in 2026 will be none other than Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program hitting the reset button this offseason.

After assembling a strong coaching staff and reloaded roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the program in Oxford is ready to prove it's ready to roll under new leadership.

According to On3 Sports' "Way-Too-Early" rankings, Ole Miss is currently sitting at No. 15 after landing an impressive haul in the Transfer Portal.

"One of the biggest storylines of the offseason leading into 2026 will be Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility lawsuit in Mississippi," On3 Sports wrote. "The star quarterback’s eligibility will have a major impact on how 2026 plays out.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"But with running back Kewan Lacy — arguably one of the sport’s top five players — returning, the Rebels will compete for a CFP bid once again. Pete Golding has not missed a beat in adding portal talent following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, adding over 20 players through free agency.

"Lead wide receiver Cayden Lee is also expected to enter the portal; however, he could return to Oxford depending on Chambliss’ eligibility."

Where do the Rebels sit alongside the top programs in America? What are the "way-too-early" rankings across the country with the Southeastern Conference once again well-represented?

A look into the early poll via On3 Sports.

The Full "Way-Too-Early Rankings":

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Miami

10. Oklahoma

11. Michigan

12. LSU

13. BYU

14. Penn State

15. Ole Miss

NEW: On3 2026 Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25👀



— On3 (@On3) January 19, 2026

16. Utah

17. Alabama

18. Washigton

19. USC

20. Tennessee

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Virginia Tech

24. Florida

25. Arizona

