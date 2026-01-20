Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Headline Teams to Watch in 2026 After Indiana Title
In this story:
Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers' magical 2025 season wrapped up on Monday night with the program capturing its first National Championship after a historic 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes.
Behind a strong performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers are champions with all focus now shifting towards the 2026 season with multiple powerhouse programs licking their chops at an opportunity to make a statement.
Among the schools to watch in 2026 will be none other than Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program hitting the reset button this offseason.
After assembling a strong coaching staff and reloaded roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the program in Oxford is ready to prove it's ready to roll under new leadership.
According to On3 Sports' "Way-Too-Early" rankings, Ole Miss is currently sitting at No. 15 after landing an impressive haul in the Transfer Portal.
"One of the biggest storylines of the offseason leading into 2026 will be Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility lawsuit in Mississippi," On3 Sports wrote. "The star quarterback’s eligibility will have a major impact on how 2026 plays out.
"But with running back Kewan Lacy — arguably one of the sport’s top five players — returning, the Rebels will compete for a CFP bid once again. Pete Golding has not missed a beat in adding portal talent following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, adding over 20 players through free agency.
"Lead wide receiver Cayden Lee is also expected to enter the portal; however, he could return to Oxford depending on Chambliss’ eligibility."
Where do the Rebels sit alongside the top programs in America? What are the "way-too-early" rankings across the country with the Southeastern Conference once again well-represented?
A look into the early poll via On3 Sports.
The Full "Way-Too-Early Rankings":
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. Indiana
6. Oregon
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Miami
10. Oklahoma
11. Michigan
12. LSU
13. BYU
14. Penn State
15. Ole Miss
16. Utah
17. Alabama
18. Washigton
19. USC
20. Tennessee
21. Iowa
22. Houston
23. Virginia Tech
24. Florida
25. Arizona
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul
Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20