Ole Miss Football Expected to Retain Prized Defender, Ex-Nebraska Cornhuskers Signee

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is expected to be back in Oxford for the 2026 season, according to On3 Sports.

Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, became a priority for head coach Pete Golding and Co. when it came to roster retention.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is in the midst of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 41 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception - on the season.

Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner made it a priority to get Umanmielen back in the mix after revealing he would be remaining on staff in Oxford under Golding where it now appears that he is expected to return.

Courtesy of Princewill Umanmielen's Instagram.

Golding and the Rebels are in the midst of a historic season in the Magnolia State with Ole Miss eyeing a National Championship berth on Thursday when the program takes the field in Glendale (Ariz.) for the College Football Playoff semifinals against Miami.

“Really just staying in the moment. The first round, I talked to the receivers a little bit, just staying in the moment and just not thinking about the championship, because you got to get through other games to get through that,” Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace said.

“And just how it’s different from the regular season, just because if you lose, you don’t have another game. Just really staying in the moment and being where your feet are.”

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 6 Ole Miss will hit the road to Arizona this week for the College Football Playoff semifinals with a date set against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night in what will serve as the biggest game in Rebels history at State Farm Stadium.

