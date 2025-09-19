Ole Miss Football Expected to Start Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss After Arkansas Win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Week 4 clash against the Tulane Green Wave.
No. 13 Ole Miss will enter the non-conference matchup riding a three-game winning streak with victories over Georgia State, Kentucky and Arkansas to open the 2025 season.
The Rebels have a pair of SEC wins under their belts with the program battling adversity in order to reach the No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
In Week 2 at Kentucky, Ole Miss saw starting quarterback Austin Simmons go down in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
From there, Ferris State transfer signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss took control of the offense to finish out the Week 2 clash. He then earned the start in Week 3 against Arkansas.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder shined in his starting debut for the Ole Miss program after accumulating 415 total yards of offense and three touchdown with the Rebels clicking on all cylinders at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Now, as Simmons continues nursing his ankle injury, Chambliss is set to earn his second consecutive start for Ole Miss in Week 4 against the Tulane Green Wave, according to On3 Sports.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me," Kiffin said after his debut. "Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here.
"I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball.
"A lot of times, quarterbacks, don’t care their age, when they finally start, No. 1 issue is taking care of the ball and he did a great job at that. And we needed all that today, obviously, with the way that we played defensively.”
Now, heading into Week 4, Chambliss will once again earn the start for the Rebels with all eyes on Ole Miss' matchup against the Tulane Green Wave.
