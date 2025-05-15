Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Versatile Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force this offseason with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
With over 25 newcomers heading to town via the free agent market, Kiffin and Co. remain active after dishing out a new offer this week.
Ole Miss offered South Alabama offensive lineman Hayden Dozier a preferred walk-on spot on Wednesday after a conversation with the Rebels staff.
An Amory (Miss.) High School product that took his talents to Northwest Mississippi Community College following his prep career, Dozier has continued leveling up during his college stint.
He went from Northwest Mississippi College to South Alabama after coming out of the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in April, the Magnolia State native has now earned a preferred walk-on spot with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
"I am blessed to say Ole Miss Football has given me the option of a PWO to stay in the Sipp and be part of the Rebel family," Dozier wrote on X.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder will now continue working through his Transfer Portal process with a PWO in his back pocket from Ole Miss.
"My dad and I came to a camp at South in June 2022 ( summer before my senior year )," he told Doug Konkel of Jags Jungle. "Matter fact it'll be two years to the date this coming Tuesday.
"From that moment I fell in love with the place. It and Mississippi State were the only two I felt at home at... So I was bummed that State and South were full up my senior year."
Dozier is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining, according to 247Sports.
Kiffin and Co. remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program reconstructing the roster this offseason in Oxford.
