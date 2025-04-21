Ole Miss Football Eyeing No. 1 JUCO EDGE, Top-Ranked Prospect in California
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Oxford with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
Over the weekend, Kiffin and Co. brought in the No. 1 edge rusher at the junior college level for a visit to campus with an opportunity to check in with the coaching staff.
Ole Miss hosted Foothill College EDGE Joshua Shanklin for a trip to the Magnolia State with the Rebels continuing to turn up the heat.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder out of Los Altos (Calif.) ranks as the No. 5 overall JUCO prospect and the No. 1 EDGE with a myriad of schools in his ear.
Shanklin will have four years of eligibility at his next destination and will be immediately eligible upon enrolling at the school of his choice.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program remains in his ear with Ole Miss searching for reinforcements on the defensive line.
The Rebels have lost their entire starting unit up front in Walter Nolen (defensive tackle), Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) and Jared Ivey (defensive end) all departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. The trio remains high on NFL Big Boards.
The program reeled in a pair of Top-10 transfers at defensive line with LSU's Da'Shawn Womack and Nebraska's Princewill Umanmielen signing with the program during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“This Ole Miss team coming up, I think the coaches did a great job of filling in the positions that were needed,” Princely Umanmielen said at Ole Miss' Pro Day. “Like me, I left the d-line, had a lot of guys leave, and I feel like (defensive line) coach (Randall) Joyner and (assistant) coach Lou (Spanos) did a good job of just reloading that room.
“We didn’t have a drop-off at quarterback. Austin Simmons is a great quarterback. I think they’ll have a great season next year.”
A look into the Ole Miss portal haul after Week 1 of the Transfer Portal spring window.
The Ole Miss Portal Additions:
Commitment No. 1: Tavoy Feagin [Clemson Cornerback]
Kiffin and Co. secured their first commitment of the current window on Wednesday after Clemson cornerback transfer Tavoy Feagin pledged to the program.
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
Commitment No. 2: Ricky Fletcher [South Alabama Cornerback]
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Ricky Fletcher on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Fletcher, one of the top available defensive backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal, missed the 2024 season due to injury after a breakout 2023 campaign.
After missing the 2024 season, Fletcher will have two seasons of eligibility with the Rebels.
Fletcher participated in Spring Camp with South Alabama and has recovered from a back injury that held him out for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Fletcher finished with 36 tackles and 12 pass breakups after starting in all 13 games for the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder is the second defensive back to commit to Kiffin and the Rebels this offseason after the program signed Clemson's Tavoy Feagin on Wednesday.
Commitment No. 3: Terez Davis [Maryland Offensive Line]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Maryland offensive lineman Terez Davis on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Davis, a key contributor for the Terrrapins, shuts down his recruitment fresh off of a visit with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff this week.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder started for the Terrapins in two games at left tackle in 2024 prior to entering the Transfer Portal.
“I’ve made lifelong friendships, memories and learned valuable lessons from this leadership. After a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer portal next week,” Davis posted on X on Saturday.
“This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the best step for my future as a student athlete. I’m excited for what’s next and looking forward to the opportunities ahead. Recruitment is open.”
It's a significant addition for the Rebels in the trenches with Davis giving up just one sack during the 2024 season after logging over 300 snaps taken.
Now, after one season with Maryland, he'll have three seasons of eligibility for the Rebels.
