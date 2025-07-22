Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Opening Date Revealed Ahead of the 2025 Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are less than 40 days away from opening the 2025 season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (Miss.) as the offseason continues.
After navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, Spring Camp, summer workouts and SEC Media Days, the Rebels are now inching closer to the final phase of the offseason.
Kiffin and Co. will open 2025 Fall Camp in the coming weeks with the Rebels looking to lock in the depth chart prior to Week 1 against Georgia State on Aug. 30.
For Ole Miss, players will report training camp on July 29 with the first day set for July 30, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
The program is Oxford will be looking to replace significant production from the 2024 season with the departure of record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart and multiple key contributors on both sides of the ball.
Following SEC Media Days, Ole Miss began generating significant buzz with new quarterback Austin Simmons emerging as a player to know ahead of the season.
He's garnered high praise this offseason with Dart even hyping up the new signal-caller for the Rebels.
"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," he said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
But Dart isn't the only one intrigued with what Simmons can provide the program.
CBS Sports recently revealed the quarterback rankings in the Southeastern Conference with Simmons landing in the middle of the pack at No. 8.
"Like Lincoln Riley's passers, you can pencil in major production under Lane Kiffin at the quarterback spot. And he's confident in Simmons since the Rebels didn't pursue a starting quarterback in the portal this cycle after losing Jaxson Dart.
"In limited duty last fall, Simmons flashed, most notably with his touchdown drive in the first half of the Rebels' win over Georgia. Simmons doesn't have nearly as much film as some of the players behind him in these rankings, but at season's end, his numbers will be in the top tier of the conference."
Kiffin and the Rebels' staff attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2025 Recruiting Cycle with over 30 newcomers set to be with the program for their first Fall Camp with the program.
Now, Day 1 has been locked in with July 30 inching closer for the program in the Magnolia State.
