Ole Miss Football Linked To Former Five-Star Prospect, Ex-LSU Tigers Quarterback

Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining after spending the 2025 season in Lafayette with the Ragin' Cajuns, according to multiple reports.

Walker signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school as a five-star prospect in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle, but after one year in Baton Rouge, made the move to join Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder ultimately spent two seasons in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. before hitting the Transfer Portal for a second time in December of 2024 - electing to return to his hometown of Lafayette (La.) to play for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Howard suited up in six games this year for Louisiana - including the team’s bowl game vs. Delaware.

The Bayou State native made his first appearance in the Cajuns' season opener against Rice before not seeing the field again until Oct. 18 after dealing with the injury bug across his lone season back home.

Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Former top-40 overall recruit who played at LSU and Ole Miss before Louisiana. Was the team’s starting QB this season before a season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/9meQUTgAfU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 13, 2026

“It’s been a tough journey,” Howard said, via The Advocate, about his transfer to Louisiana. “Not everything I thought it was going to be.

"But I’ve learned a lot in my life. I feel like I’ve lived so many lives already. It’s good to (be) home and it’s good to be around people I love. I’m going to continue to grow and it’s going to make me stronger every day.”

Now, after stints at LSU, Ole Miss, and Louisiana, Howard is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal with buzz swirling that a reunion in Oxford could be in the cards.

Ole Miss currently sits with a trio of scholarship quarterbacks on the 2026 roster in Auburn Tigers transfer Deuce Knight, redshirt-freshman AJ Maddox, and 2026 signee Rees Wise as it currently stands.

Cajuns quarterback Walker Howard 4, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Rice. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the departure of Austin Simmons to the Missouri Tigers and Trinidad Chambliss in the midst of a battle for eligibility in 2026, it has the Rebels searching for another signal-caller where Howard could emerge as a name to keep tabs on as a glue guy in the locker room.

Howard has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a "no contact" tag as he looks to navigate his process.

