Ole Miss Football Freshman Wide Receiver Drawing Major Buzz Ahead of Debut Season
Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham signed the dotted line with the Ole Miss Rebels in December after electing to remain home for his college career.
Cunningham, a Top-10 wideout in America, chose Ole Miss over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers down the strech of his recruitment.
After winning out for the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder's services, it catapulted the Rebels' 2025 Recruiting Class with the immediate impact piece heading to Oxford.
Now, Cunningham has officially arrived on campus as a summer enrollee preparing to carve out a path in the program's wide receiver room.
It's a critical addition for the Rebels after bringing in an immediate impact player that can change the game in a myriad of ways in the Magnolia State.
What will Cunningham provide the Rebels once officially in uniform this fall as he navigates workouts this summer?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Big-play wide receiver who's an explosive athlete. A run-after-catch menace who can take underneath routes the distance; quick to jump on the horse and reach a top gear.
"Naturally gifted route runner who can mix gears and puzzle defenders with one of the slickest hesi steps in recent cycles. Only going to get better at creating separation once drilling technique. Can race into the deeper third as he eats up cushion with impressive burst. Appears to have a high success rate in contested-catch situations, which likely stems from hoops background.
"Limited conviction in blocking, which could change in the future if he buys into the school of his choice. More of a relative unknown than others in the class in regards to measurables. Older for the cycle with a Dec. 2005 DOB. View as a playmaking receiver who can line up on the inside and outside.
"Type of weapon with whom you can create mismatches utilizing pre-snap motion. Obvious athletic juice given the basketball footage and track and field data. Layered athletic profile and functional athleticism in multiple sports point to a high-ceiling offensive weapon who could become a multi-year impact player and an NFL Draft early-round candidate."
