Ole Miss Football Goes In-Home for Elite Offensive Lineman, North Carolina Target
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison remains a priority prospect for the Ole Miss Rebels as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has reeled in a myriad of offers across the recent months.
That includes one from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program enters in the mix for the talented prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
Now, it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, 247Sports reported last Wednesday. He will be in for a multi-day stay beginning on May 30.
But Jemison has now received another face-to-face meeting with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison on Tuesday.
Garrison took the time to head to Georgia for a meeting with Jemison as the Rebels turn up the heat.
The talented Peach State prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
During the spring visit, Jemison made his way to town without an offer, but that was short-lived after earning a scholarship from the program.
"After practice, Coach Garrison took me in his office. It was just me, him and Coach James...his assistant. He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss," Jemison said.
"Basically telling me how high up on his board I am...He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that's why he wanted to offer me."
Now, Ole Miss continues prioritizing Jemison in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels checking in with the sought-after prospect.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.