Ole Miss Football Growing Confidence Ahead of Georgia Bulldogs Rematch in Sugar Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels remain alive in the College Football Playoff with a matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs locked in for New Year's Eve at the Caesars Superdome.

In what will be a rematch from a regular season showdown in October, Pete Golding and Co. will look to avenge a midseason loss to Kirby Smart and Co. this time around.

"Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time," Golding said. "That would be a good start. No, I mean, extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football. The run sets up their play action.

"The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions."

Georgie took down Ole Miss 43-35 in the regular season, but Golding and the Rebels believe there's confidence brewing in the locker room this time around.

Golding's Take: Keys to Victory

"To have a chance, you’ve got to be able to stop the run, which is easier said than done. We need to be really smart on the back end and play to our help and leverage and change that picture for them. You’ve got to create some turnovers and some takeaways within the game to get the offense back on.

"Offensively, I think we had some success early. Obviously, we’re really talented on the perimeter, I think. I think our quarterback is playing at a high level. But you’re going to have to be able to run the football effectively versus them, especially when you have to. I think that’s the biggest thing.

"They’ve been in a lot of big games. Kirby [Smart] does an unbelievable job. They don’t panic. You’re going to have to close out the game in the fourth quarter — just like we didn’t do last time.

"Got to play really sound, regardless of who you play at this point. You got to execute. Got to take care of the football on offense. Got to take it away on defense."

Ole Miss and Georgia will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 1 with the showdown set to be televised on ESPN.

