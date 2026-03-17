Ole Miss Football Hires Experienced Arkansas Razorbacks Assistant to Elite Staff

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are hiring Arkansas Razorbacks special teams analyst Chris Norris to join the coaching staff in Oxford, according to CBS Sports.

Norris has spent the last two seasons in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks where he will now remain in the Southeastern Conference amid a move to the Magnolia State to work under Golding in 2026.

Ole Miss continues rounding out the coaching staff this offseason with the Rebels also hiring Kansas State co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson for a role on the staff in Oxford this week.

Woodson suited up for the Ole Miss Rebels across his collegiate career where he played safety from 1999-2002 as Golding and Co. continue hiring former players to join the staff in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss is hiring Chris Norris as a special teams analyst, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former Nebraska fullback worked at Arkansas the last two seasons. Was previously special teams coordinator at Western Carolina and a special teams analyst under Mario Cristobal at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/hT1FWZ0S5N — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 17, 2026

The coveted defensive assistant was hired as Kansas State‘s co-defensive coordinator this offseason after spending three seasons at Arkansas where he has also had stops at Florida State (2020-2022), Auburn (2018-2019), and Memphis (2016-2017).

Now, after stops with multiple programs, the Ole Miss Rebels have finalized a deal with Woodson, according to Rivals' OM Spirit, for a role on the defensive staff in Oxford as Golding lands another splash hire ahead of the 2026 season.

How Pete Golding Will Remember the CFP Run:

“To be honest with you, I think I’ll just remember how they embraced each other,” Golding said. “There was a lot over the last month or so to where somebody could have not been a good dude. Somebody could’ve not worked hard.

"Somebody could have not showed up on time. I can’t recall one issue, and that’s just based on who these guys are. They took over the team and they showed up everyday and went to work and made sure the people around them went to work.

“For me, it’s the smiles. It’s the memories, the laughs, and the times with those guys. The camaraderie man… they grew together. They’re gonna be talking about this for a long time. Some of it’s gonna be what could have happened and those types of things, but they’ve made memories in that locker room that will last a lifetime. For a lot of this group coming back, there’s gonna be a chip on their shoulder."

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