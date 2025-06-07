Ole Miss Football Hosting LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Target
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald is in Oxford this weekend for an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff for a multi-day stay.
McDonald, a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has solidified his status as a top wideout in Mississippi heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with elite-level programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services.
McDonald has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others.
Now, after several conversations with his camp, McDonald has elected to focus on multiple Southeastern Conference programs this offseason.
He's locked in his official visits for the summer with Kiffin's crew now getting McDonald to Oxford this weekend.
The coveted Top-10 receiver was at Auburn last weekend for an official visit and also has trips planned to see the LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs to round out his official visit process following this weekend's trip to Ole Miss.
McDonald is joined by a double-digit visitors list for this weekend in Oxford with multiple priority targets in the Magnolia State for trips to campus.
The Name to Know: LB Anthony Davis
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis has made his way to Oxford for an official visit with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Following a dominant junior season, the talented defender has reeled in double-digit scholarship offers with Ole Miss joining the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, among others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Crimson Tide and Tigers as he begins evaluating his contenders.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder boasts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that are making an impact this offseason.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
The coveted linebacker officially visited the Auburn Tigers last weekend and he'll also check in with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20 to round out his summer trips.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.