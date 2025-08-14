Ole Miss Football Inks Assistant Coach to Lucrative, Multi-Year Contract Extension
Ole Miss Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding is the highest paid assistant coach in the Southeastern Conference after inking a new multi-year extension, according to The Clarion Ledger.
Golding arrived in Oxford (Miss.) in 2023 where he's helped elevate the program's defense since his arrival on Lane Kiffin's staff.
According to multiple reports, Golding will be paid $2.55 million for the 2025-26 season with his new contravt kicking in.
The new salary is a part of a new three-year contract signed Feb. 25, 2025, according to The Clarion Ledger.
"Under his current deal, Golding’s annual pay will increase to $2.6 million from Feb. 1, 2026 to Jan. 31, 2017. It will increase again to $2.7 million from Feb. 1, 2027 to Jan. 31, 2028," Rivals reports.
Kiffin has praised his defensive coordinator and the growth the unit has made since his arrival on the Rebels' staff.
Across the offseason, Golding has played an integral part in elevating the program as a whole.
“I think Pete does a phenomenal job of looking at the big picture, the end result, and not trying to win the drill. That means moving guys in different spots, trying different things, so that we get the best unit out there by the time we get to the opening game,” Kiffin said Monday.
“So I think a lot of times over time here it’s been the offense (standing out early in camp). So that was good to see the defense. It’d be great to obviously play defense like we did last year.”
Golding is set to replace significant production from a season ago after losing key contributors in Walter Nolen and Trey Amos, among several others, but an impressive Transfer Portal haul has the program in an efficient position.
Ole Miss added double-digit newcomers via the free agent market headlined by Da'Shawn Womack [LSU], Sage Ryan [LSU], Antonio Kite [Auburn] and Princewill Umanmielen [Nebraska], among several others.
The Rebels will open the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 30 against the Georgia State Panthers.
