Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Prized Big Ten Offensive Line Transfer
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Maryland offensive lineman Terez Davis, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Davis, a key contributor for the Terrrapins, shuts down his recruitment fresh off of a visit with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff this week.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder started for the Terrapins in two games at left tackle in 2024 prior to entering the Transfer Portal.
“I’ve made lifelong friendships, memories and learned valuable lessons from this leadership. After a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer portal next week,” Davis posted on X on Saturday.
“This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the best step for my future as a student athlete. I’m excited for what’s next and looking forward to the opportunities ahead. Recruitment is open.”
It's a significant addition for the Rebels in the trenches with Davis giving up just one sack during the 2024 season after logging over 300 snaps taken.
Now, after one season with Maryland, he'll have three seasons of eligibility for the Rebels.
Ole Miss has landed three commitments via the Transfer Portal with Davis's being the second pledge on Saturday.
The Cornerback Commitment: Ricky Fletcher [South Alabama]
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Ricky Fletcher on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Fletcher, one of the top available defensive backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal, missed the 2024 season due to injury after a breakout 2023 campaign.
After missing the 2024 season, Fletcher will have two seasons of eligibility with the Rebels.
Fletcher participated in Spring Camp with South Alabama and has recovered from a back injury that held him out for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Fletcher finished with 36 tackles and 12 pass breakups after starting in all 13 games for the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder is the second defensive back to commit to Kiffin and the Rebels this offseason after the program signed Clemson's Tavoy Feagin on Wednesday.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.