Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Sought-After Cornerback Transfer
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from South Alabama cornerback Ricky Fletcher, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Fletcher, one of the top available defensive backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal, missed the 2024 season due to injury after a breakout 2023 campaign.
After missing the 2024 season, Fletcher will have two seasons of eligibility with the Rebels.
Fletcher participated in Spring Camp with South Alabama and has recovered from a back injury that held him out for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Fletcher finished with 36 tackles and 12 pass breakups after starting in all 13 games for the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder is the second defensive back to commit to Kiffin and the Rebels this offseason after the program signed Clemson's Tavoy Feagin on Wednesday.
Kiffin and the Rebels enter a critical stretch this offseason with the program looking to reconstruct the defensive backfield after losing multiple pieces to the 2025 NFL Draft.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Commitment No. 1: Tavoy Feagin [Cornerback]
Kiffin and Co. secured their first commitment of the current window on Wednesday after Clemson cornerback transfer Tavoy Feagin pledged to the program.
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
