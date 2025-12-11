Ole Miss Football Icon Reacts to Lane Kiffin Departing Rebels For LSU Tigers

The Pete Golding era is officially underway in Oxford with the program operating under new leadership amid Lane Kiffin's departure for the LSU Tigers.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the football scene, Kiffin stepped away from No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) with the program set to host the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.

It's been a historic season in the Magnolia State in a year where expectations "weren't as high" as in 2024 with quarterback Jaxson Dart and Co. at the helm.

In 2024, Dart became the program’s all-time leader in passing yards after breaking Eli Manning’s previous record where totaled 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Rebels.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart and head coach Lane Kiffin during Saturday's mock game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Ole Miss Athletics

Dart’s numbers improved year-by-year in Oxford under Kiffin’s watch where he has been known as a quarterback guru during his time on the sidelines.

Now, Dart has weighed in on the changes being made in Oxford after Kiffin's departure as Golding steps in the mix.

“He kind of does some things that are unexpected,” Dart said. “I’m looking forward to his next opportunity and him and I have such a great relationship. I know for him, he’s going to put his best foot down and do some really great things for that program.

“I’m definitely happy for Ole Miss keeping Coach (Pete) Golding at the helm there. I was also happy to keep their offensive staff, being able to come back and coach for the rest of the playoff. … Excited to see their run to a national championship this year.”

"With Kiff, he kinda does some things that are unexpected. I'm looking forward to his next opportunity. Me and him have such a great relationship...I'm excited for him.



I'm also really happy for Ole Miss, keeping Coach Golding at the helm there. I'm happy that they were able to… pic.twitter.com/xXA2ulRG0u — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 10, 2025

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels heading into postseason play with a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave inching closer.

“I think everybody in the country is talking about Ole Miss football,” Golding said. “Why? Because they’re in the Playoff. People talk about people that win. I don’t care what they dress like.

"What they do is their notoriety outside of things, absolutely. But if you win games and you compete for championships and you put guys in the first round of the draft and they get drafted and you recruit at a really high level, right?

"And you recruit good players on signing day, then they’re talking about the football program, for the football program, for the development of the players, for winning football games and continuing to do that.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: