Ole Miss Football Linebacker, Prized Big 12 Transfer Reveals Why He Chose the Rebels

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels inked Baylor Bears standout linebacker Keaton Thomas in January after the All-Big 12 defender elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The electrifying defender began his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College prior to his time with Baylor where he's now found himself in the Southeastern Conference.

It's been a quick offseason in Oxford for Thomas, but the rave reviews are already pouring in.

“When you think about some of the newcomers, especially some of the transfers like Keaton Thomas, he’s going to be the bell cow of this defense from a linebacker standpoint,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. “He may be one of the best ones that’s been here in a long time.

“He brings that tenacity you want from a linebacker. Downhill, really good in the run game, a great communicator and strong in the passing game.

"He only knows one speed. I don’t care if we’re going through a walkthrough or not, he’s going full speed. Sometimes you’ve got to tell him ‘whoa,’ and that’s a good thing.”

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) reacts after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Thomas was one tackle shy of reaching 100 in back-to-back seasons where he finished with 99 across the 2025 season, while adding a sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

He was named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2025 with Ole Miss now ready to see the talented defender in action.

Now, Thomas is ready to flourish in Oxford where he knew it was home after one conversation with Pete Golding.

"That was my first time having an extended conversation with (Golding)," Thomas said Wednesday following Ole Miss' spring practice. "He's raw, authentic. He is who he is. He's awesome. It was great. It was fun. He was hilarious. My mom loves him. My dad loves him. It was a good experience."

"It was just apparent to me that this needed to be my first visit," Thomas added. "And it was my only visit. I came here and talked ball all day for about seven hours and I just fell in love. …It was a no-brainer."

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) in action against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Thomas is a player that has received rave reviews during Spring Camp where he's expected to thrive in Golding's defensive scheme.

"He loves to attack," Thomas said. "He loves guys who work hard. I wanted to be a part of a culture that has that same ideology.

"It's like talking to a defensive genius. This is a guy who has been doing this for a long time and won championships with this style of defense. Anything he says I'm going to do. If I can't figure it out right now, I'm going to work hard at it and stay longer, watch it, learn it and come in the next day and execute it."

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