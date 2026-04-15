Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding Identifies This Position Group As One To Watch

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered "Phase III" of Spring Camp in Oxford with the program beginning to see rotations emerging this offseason.

After bringing in a myriad of newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Golding and Co. knew there would be a learning curve when it came to the fresh face getting acclimated.

But there are also returning pieces that are leading the way.

That starts with offensive weapons Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy with the tandem setting the tone this offseason as both look to carry their momentum from the 2025 season into this upcoming fall.

For Lacy, he headlines a redesigned running back room that now flaunts an embarrassment of riches after signing multiple newcomers via the Transfer Portal.

Lacy was one of the best rushers in the country all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, he's the face of one of the deepest running back rooms in the SEC with Golding raving about the room with new position coach Frank Wilson spearheading the push.

The Buzz: Keep Tabs on the RB Room

"Number one, the mentality. They’re a team-first group. That’s led by coach [Frank] Wilson. They’ve worked extremely hard. There are a lot of egos in there, but they’re all a little different," Golding said this week.

"We wanted some guys with experience, which we brought in, and then JT [Lindsey], who we think has extreme upside. He hasn’t had the experience, but he’s explosive and has top-end speed.

"I really like how that group has gone to work. With Kewan coming back from injury, it’s allowed those guys to get a lot of reps and rotate, including Shekai [Mills-Knight]. I just appreciate their work ethic and how they come in every day like pros.

"The mentality is the biggest thing, and then the depth. Whether you’re talking about the one, two, three or four, you feel like each guy has a chance. You don’t see that drop-off like we’ve had before. It’s in a pretty good spot."

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