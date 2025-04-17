Ole Miss Football Linked to Big Ten Starting Offensive Lineman, Elite Transfer
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program looking to reconstruct the roster in 2025.
Now, with the spring window officially open for business, the Rebels have hit the ground running.
Kiffin and Co. secured their first commitment of the current window on Wednesday after Clemson cornerback transfer Tavoy Feagin pledged to the program.
Feagin, a former four-star cornerback out of high school, spent one season under Dabo Swinney and Co. prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, he's Oxford bound with the Rebels reeling in the talented 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State.
Feagin redshirted during his lone season with Clemson after recording 11 defensive snaps during his first year with the program.
During his prep career, Feagin was selected as an Under Armour All-American after handling business in the Sunshine State.
He was tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 prior to heading to Clemson.
Now, the Rebels are back on the recruiting trail with Maryland offensive lineman Terez Davis taking a visit to Oxford.
Davis, a starter for the Big Ten program, arrived on campus on Wednesday night for his visit with Kiffin and the staff.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder started for the Terrapins in two games at left tackle in 2024 prior to entering the Transfer Portal.
“I’ve made lifelong friendships, memories and learned valuable lessons from this leadership. After a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer portal next week,” Davis posted on X on Saturday.
“This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the best step for my future as a student athlete. I’m excited for what’s next and looking forward to the opportunities ahead. Recruitment is open.”
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels will get their chance to swing at the talented offensive lineman with multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.
Davis has multiple Power Four programs in his ear as he navigates his Transfer Portal process after time with the Maryland Terrapins.
