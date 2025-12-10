Ole Miss Football Locks In 2026 Season Opener Against ACC Foe in Nashville

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss will kick off the 2026 football season against Louisville in a neutral-site game in Nashville, it was announced Wednesday.

The game is set for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5 or 6) at Nissan Stadium, and exact date, kick time and television network will be finalized at a later date.

"We are thrilled to open next season with a premier matchup in a destination city like Nashville," said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

"Louisville is an outstanding opponent, and Coach Golding will have our team up for this great challenge. With our strong alumni base in Nashville, we expect the Ole Miss family to arrive in full force and experience an exciting game in the Music City."

It will mark the second meeting between the Rebels and Cardinals with the other also being a season-opening, neutral-site game. Ole Miss defeated Louisville 43-24 in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Rebels have taken the field at Nissan Stadium three times before. Ole Miss knocked off Georgia Tech, 25-17, in the 2013 Music City Bowl, and nine months later, toppled Vanderbilt there, 41-3, on Sept. 6, 2014. The Rebels also dropped the 2000 Music City Bowl to West Virginia, 49-38.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"We are excited to host Ole Miss and Louisville and to open the College Football Season on Labor Day Weekend in Nashville," said President & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, Scott Ramsey.

"We appreciate the partnership between the schools and ESPN Events to make this happen. It will be exciting to kick off the college football season in the final season of the current Nissan Stadium."

"We are excited to work with the Nashville Sports Council in bringing these two great institutions to Nashville over Labor Day Weekend," said Vice President at ESPN Events, Clint Overby.

"With Louisville and Ole Miss coming off of great seasons we know that this game will be a significant contest during the sports opening weekend."

Ole Miss' complete 2026 schedule will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

