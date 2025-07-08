Ole Miss Football Loses Prominent Staffer, Set to Join Atlanta Falcons Scouting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have lost their second staffer within a 24-hour timeframe with Director of Player Personnel, Alex Brown, set to depart the program.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Brown will be leaving Oxford to join the Atlanta Falcons' scouting department.
Brown arrived in the Magnolia State in 2024 where he made an instant impact on the Ole Miss coaching staff.
After one season with the Rebels, Brown immediately received interest from NFL organizations with the Atlanta Falcons ultimately pulling the trigger.
Prior to his time with Ole Miss, Brown served as the SMU Mustangs as the Director of Scouting before being promoted to General Manager.
“So it’s about getting our staff trained up and getting their eyes right. So I take a lot of pride in how we onboard, like the new interns that we bring on, the student interns that we bring on, and then our scouting staff in general,” Brown said of his approach before he left SMU for Ole Miss.
“And even on the recruiting side, like Tyler Foster does a lot on the evaluating side because he’s done so much of that at his previous schools. So it’s more about training up the eyes of the people that work with you and creating those filters at each position.”
Now, Ole Miss has lost both Brown and Director of Recruiting Strategy, Kelvin Bolden, across a 24-hour period.
Bolden accepted a position on Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers staff on Monday night where he will serve as the Assistant General Manager for the program, a source confirmed.
Kiffin and Co. will now look to replace two members of the personnel department moving forward with the 2025 season inching closer in Oxford.
