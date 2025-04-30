Ole Miss Football, Miami Hurricanes Battling for No. 1 Safety in the Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix for the No. 1 available safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program navigates a pivotal stretch.
After adding a handful of transfers to this point, Ole Miss continues battling for Houston safety AJ Haulcy.
The defensive backfield remains a slot that the program will utilize the free agent market for, according to Kiffin.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary,” Kiffin said during Spring Camp. “There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that.
“So we do a lot of reps and a lot of different situations to continue to expose guys to that so we can evaluate them.”
Now, Ole Miss has emerged as a contender for Haulcy alongside the Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
He's quickly become one of the top prospects available with Ole Miss now set to battle against a pair of heavy-hitters in the NIL market.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program recently signed ULM safety Wydett Williams Jr. after gaining a commitment over the weekend.
With Williams in the mix, will Ole Miss begin taking a foot off the gas for Haulcy?
After a recent visit to Coral Gables to check in with the Miami Hurricanes, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos listed Ole Miss and LSU as programs in the mix for his services alongside Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes.
Haulcy has emerged as one of the top prospects in the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the trio of schools set to battle it out.
Ole Miss has signed a handful of transfers to this point with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford ahead of the 2025 season.
