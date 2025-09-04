Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines Among 'Best Bets' in Week 2 of the Season
No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) will travel to Lexington in Week 2 for a Southeastern Conference clash against Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.
After starting the season 1-0 with a lopsided 63-7 win over Georgia State, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avenge last season's loss to Kentucky heading into this weekend.
"We spent a lot of time this off-season on Kentucky. That was a really hard loss to deal with, especially with the offensive struggles in the game," Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconfernce. "We’ve paid a lot of attention to that film.
"It’s so many new players, especially on the front, that have come in and are still playing great Kentucky defense," Kiffin added. "Really, just, what [Stoops] always does — finds a way to get new players over there and basically play better than the last place they were at."
According to CBS Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels are a "best bet" heading into Week 2. What makes the pick intriguing?
CBS Sports' Best Bets:
Ole Miss (-10) vs. Kentucky Wildcats
"The Rebels and the Wildcats have been playing each other since 1944, but Ole Miss owns a 29-14-1 edge all-time. They have won three of the last four games between these schools. Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 341 yards with three passing touchdowns last week. Kewan Lacy added 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the road.
"They also had four players log 50-plus receiving yards last week. The Wildcats beat Toledo 24-16 last week but didn't cover the spread after opening up as 9.5-point favorites. Despite getting the win, they only mustered up 85 passing yards. SportsLine's model is calling for the Rebels to cover the spread on the road in 60% of simulations."
Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Over 45.5 Total Points
CBS Sports also broke down another critical matchup in Week 2 with the over in the Michigan-Oklahoma showdown over being favorable.
What did CBS Sports have to say?
"Both teams have new quarterbacks under center, and they balled out in Week 1. Freshman Bryce Underwood made his debut versus New Mexico, tossing 251 yards with one passing touchdown. Michigan recorded 452 total yards of offense and scored 34 points.
"John Mateer transferred over from Washington State and dominated in his Sooners' debut. Against Illinois State, Mateer went 30-of-37 for 392 yards and three touchdowns. The offense had 495 total yards and poured in 35 points. The model is projecting 48 total points and has the over cashing in more than 50% of simulations."
