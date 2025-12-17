Ole Miss Football Must Target These Three LSU Transfers Amid Frank Wilson Hiring

LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is set to make his way to Oxford to join Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff in a significant move, according to CBS Sports.

A decision that will send shockwaves across the recruiting landscape in the Southeastern Conference, Wilson will depart Baton Rouge and join the Ole Miss staff as the next running backs coach heading into the 2026 season.

Wilson has emerged as a strategic recruiter across Louisiana with deep ties throughout the Bayou State - specifically in the New Orleans area.

Last week, Wilson addressed his future with the LSU program as Texas Bowl preparation ramped up for the Tigers.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach [Lane] Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, Wilson has made his move. He will depart the LSU Tigers following the Dec. 27 Texas Bowl clash against the Houston Cougars and join Golding's staff in what is a seismic move in the SEC.

As Wilson prepares to make his way up to Oxford, there are multiple LSU Tigers that have revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Could Ole Miss target several Bayou Bengals that have announced plans to test the market?

Three LSU Transfers to Know:

No. 1: CB Ashton Stamps

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he could give Ole Miss a boost in the secondary with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

Now, it's on to the next chapter of his playing career after three seasons in Baton Rouge where he redshirted in 2025. Could Ole Miss get involved with Wilson set to join the staff?

Courtesy of Ashton Stamps' Instagram.

No. 2: DL Ahmad Breaux

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front in the Bayou State.

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux (93) reacts to making a tackle against Oklahoma Sooners running back Sam Franklin (20) during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

No. 3: RB Kaleb Jackson

The Baton Rouge native signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Class after emerging as the No. 1 running back in Louisiana on the prep scene.

Jackson, a four-star prospect, was unable to carve out a significant role in the LSU offense once he arrived on campus after logging 331 total yards on 82 carries with four touchdowns in 30 career games.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder suited up in all 13 games for the LSU Tigers in 2023 and 2024 prior to taking a redshirt year in 2025 to preserve his eligibility. Jackson will have two years remaining at his next destination.

Now, with Wilson departing LSU, could he target his former running back and bring him up to Oxford?

