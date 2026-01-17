Ole Miss Football Not Expected To Process Princewill Umanmielen Into Transfer Portal

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday night after spending one season in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception - on the season.

Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, was recently announced as a player that had re-signed with the Rebels and would be back in 2026.

Now, despite revealing plans of entering the Transfer Portal, the Ole Miss Rebels reportedly might not file his paperwork, according to a report from CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels. They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry," Hummer wrote via X.

It's a significant development in the Ole Miss Rebels' pursuit of retaining Umanmielen with reports swirling surrounding Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers picking up steam to land his services if he officially hits the Transfer Portal.

LSU has signed two ex-Ole Miss Rebels to this point with wide receiver Winston Watkins and offensive lineman Devin Harper inking deals with the program. Former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery is also trending to commit to LSU.

Now, Ole Miss officials are looking to withhold Umanmielen's paperwork and keep him out of the portal after signing a new deal with the Rebels.

The Transfer Portal will officially close for players to enter at 11:59 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 16. Despite the window to enter closing, players can still search for new schools if they are in the database.

With the clock ticking, all focus is now on Umanmielen and if his name will officially enter the Transfer Portal amid Ole Miss contesting his entry at the buzzer.

