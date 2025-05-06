Ole Miss Football Offensive Lineman, Former Elite Prospect Reveals Transfer Decision
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason with the program reconstructing the roster in Oxford.
Following Spring Camp, the program hit the recruiting trail with force in order to stack talent for the 2025 season in a challenging Southeastern Conference.
The Rebels have also seen multiple departures with spring ball now in the rearview mirror with players searching for immediate playing time elsewhere.
Ole Miss saw offensive lineman Cam East make the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last month after three seasons in Oxford.
East, a 6-foot-7, 320-pounder out of Marrero (La.), signed with the Rebels in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
The former three-star prospect did not see any playing time during his redshirt-sophomore campaign with Ole Miss in 2024.
Following the 2024 season, East entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, but ultimately pulled his name out and returned to Oxford.
East did not receive consistent reps during Spring Camp where he's now made the decision to re-enter the free agent market with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Now, East is heading to join the Tulsa program for the 2025 season after signing the dotted line at the end of April.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels also saw former running back Jordon Simmons announce where he will be suiting up for the 2025 season after entering the portal in April.
Jordon Simmons: Running Back
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departed after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was then in search of a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
During Spring Camp in Oxford, it was LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacy handling the majority of reps across the double-digit practices.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
Now, the former Ole Miss running back has revealed he'll head to the Peach State after committing to the Georgia State Panthers.
He'll round out his career in his home-state with the Georgia native making a return for his final season of eligibility.
