Ole Miss Football Offensive Lineman, Former Prized Louisiana Prospect Enters Portal
Ole Miss offensive lineman Cam East has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford, he announced via social media.
East, a 6-foot-7, 320-pounder out of Marrero (La.), signed with the Rebels in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
The former three-star prospect did not see any playing time during his redshirt-sophomore campaign with Ole Miss in 2024.
Following the 2024 season, East entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, but ultimately pulled his name out and returned to Oxford.
East did not receive consistent reps during Spring Camp where he's now made the decision to re-enter the free agent market with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Ole Miss has been red-hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this month after signing four newcomers in total to this point.
Along from transfer additions, the program has also seen multiple departures during the spring window.
The Transfer Portal Departures:
Akelo Stone: Defensive Lineman
Ole Miss defensive lineman Akelo Stone is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.
Stone, who initially joined the Rebels after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for Lane Kiffin's program in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone will be exercising his sixth season of eligibility at his next destination.
With the Ole Miss defensive line undergoing an overhaul this offseason, the expectation was that Stone would see significant playing time.
The Rebels have lost their entire starting unit up front in Walter Nolen (defensive tackle), Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) and Jared Ivey (defensive end) all departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. The trio remains high on NFL Big Boards.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Jordan Simmons: Running Back
The Rebels saw running back Jordan Simmons, who only spent the spring with Ole Miss, also enter the portal this week.
Simmons, who transferred in from Akron during the winter window of the Transfer Portal, departs after less than a handful of months with the program.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will search for a new home in what will be his final season of eligibility during the 2025 season.
Simmons departed the Akron program after leading the Zips with 664 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games in 2024.
Prior to making the move to Akron, Simmons spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans where he accumulated 520 total yards on 34 carries during his time in East Lansing.
During Spring Camp in Oxford, it was LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Kewan Lacy handling the majority of reps across the double-digit practices.
For Simmons, he's made a business decision in order to find instant playing time at his next destination.
“I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a post-bachelor student-athlete with one year of eligibility remaining,” Simmons wrote via social media.
“I want to sincerely thank Ole Miss for the opportunities and support. I am now excited and open to exploring the next chapter in my journey.”
Jarnorris Hopson: Wide Receiver
Jarnorris Hopson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.
The well-traveled wideout made his way to Ole Miss following stints as walk-on with Mississippi State in 2022 and one season with Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2023.
Now, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has elected to depart Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after one season with the program.
Hopson was a Top-100 JUCO prospect following one season with Northwest Mississippi. He was a Top-15 wide receiver available once he signed with the Rebels a season ago.
During his breakout season at the JUCO level, Hopson posted 35 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mississippi native is now back on the market after a pair of seasons in the SEC with both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.
