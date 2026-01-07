Ole Miss Football Offensive Weapon Reveals Transfer Portal Destination to Big Ten Foe

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman PJ Wilkins has signed with the Wisconsin Badgers after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this week, he revealed via social media.

Wilkins made his way to the Magnolia State in January of 2025 after spending two seasons with Charlotte across the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a critical component to the program's offensive line,

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Georgia native was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school prior to signing with Charlotte where he ultimately redshirted in his true freshman campaign.

Now, after two seasons with Charlotte - and one with Ole Miss - Wilkins will search for his third program with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss has seen three players from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this month - including quarterback Austin Simmons.

Simmons has revealed a commitment to the Missouri Tigers and has signed the necessary paperwork with the program, according to multiple reports.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as the starting signal-caller for the Ole Miss Rebels, but an ankle injury in Week 2 forced him out for multiple weeks where Trinidad Chambliss earned the QB1 role and never looked back.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and the torch was officially passed from Jaxson Dart to Simmons where he began the season as the starter - but injury derailed his season early.

Across six games played, Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Once he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Chambliss earned the nod as the starter where he then took America by storm across his first season in Oxford - finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

Now, he's heading to Columbia after making things official with the program this week despite remaining with Ole Miss for the College Football Playoff.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

Kirk Herbstreit Shares Take on Ole Miss and the SEC as Oregon, Indiana Battle in CFP

Join the Community: