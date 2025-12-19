Ole Miss Football Offensive Weapon Earns Major Honor Amid Historic 2025 Season

DALLAS – Ole Miss football sophomore running back Kewan Lacy has been named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, as announced by the FWAA on Thursday.

This is the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

Lacy has been a second-team honoree on other All-America teams released by the Associated Press, AFCA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp and Sports Info Solutions. Lacy has also been a first-team All-SEC running back for both the AP and the league coaches.

Lacy has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 11-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Those 20 rushing scores shattered the previous single-season record at Ole Miss of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022, and it also gave him the all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times previously by Judkins (2022, '23), Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (2000).

At 20 rushing scores, Lacy is already tied for ninth in Ole Miss career history, and he is one of only 12 rushers in SEC history to cross the line 20 times in one season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Elsewhere in the Ole Miss record books, Lacy has also broken the single-season Ole Miss record for most points by a non-kicker at 120, sitting third currently behind kickers Caden Davis (129, 2024), Jonathan Nichols (124, 2003) and Gary Wunderlich (120, 2015).

His 258 rushing attempts and 1,279 yards currently rank third – only the 11th 1,000-yard season in Ole Miss history, with Lacy becoming the eighth Rebel to do so.

In the FBS ranks, Lacy leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in rushing touchdowns (20), while also leading the conference in all-purpose TD (20) and rushing attempts (258).

His 1,279 yards are second in the SEC and ninth in the FBS, while his 120 points lead all scorers in the SEC and rank third in the FBS.

Per PFF's advanced stats, Lacy leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in missed tackles forced (86) and ranks fourth in yards after contact (858).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

On the year, Lacy has six games with at least 100 yards rushing, six with multiple rushing touchdowns, and has scored at least once in 11 of 12 games played.

Against Florida, Lacy had a historic outing with a career-high 224 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries – the eighth-most rushing yards in Ole Miss single-game history and the most by any Rebel rusher since Brandon Bolden vs. Fresno State in 2010 (228).

For his efforts, Lacy was named the Maxwell Award National Player of the Week, the Walter Camp FBS National Offensive Player of the Week and the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

