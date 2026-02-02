Ole Miss Football Officially Signs Coveted SEC Transfer in Major Move for the Rebels

Ole Miss has officially signed Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields to the programs's No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class, according to On3 Sports.

Fields originally signed with the Missouri Tigers out of the Transfer Portal following a stint with Auburn, but was released from his signing last week following the decision to depart Columbia.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder checks in as a Top-30 wideout in the free agent market after spending time with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Auburn Tigers across his collegiate career.

Fields initially signed with Wake Forest as a member of the 2021 Recruiting Class where he took a redshirt with the program as a true freshman - seeing limited action across his time with the Demon Deacons.

Following the 2024 season, Fields made the move to Auburn where he compiled 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers last fall in a struggling offense on The Plains.

Now, after four seasons with Wake Forest and one season at Auburn, Fields has made his move to Oxford.

Ole Miss has a loaded receiving corps headlined by multiple newcomers heading to the Magnolia State via the Transfer Portal.

What could the depth chart look like? Which signees have joined Ole Miss via the portal?

Projected Ole Miss Wide Receiver Depth Chart:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

Courtesy of Horatio Fields' X.

The No. 2 Transfer Portal Class:

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

Horatio Fields - Auburn (WR)

