Ole Miss Football Trending to Land Commitment From Prized SEC Wide Receiver Transfer

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal after being released from his signing with Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Fields checks in as a Top-30 wideout in the free agent market after recent stints with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Auburn Tigers across his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder signed with the Wake Forest programs as a member of the 2021 Recruiting Class where he took a redshirt with the program as a true freshman while seeing limited action across his time with the Demon Deacons.

Following the 2024 season, Fields made the move to Auburn where he compiled 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers last fall on a struggling offense on The Plains.

Now, after four seasons with Wake Forest and one season at Auburn, Fields is back in the Transfer Portal.

He's been released from his signing with Missouri - as of Tuesday - and is back on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels trending to land his commitment where he could be utilized as a key rotational piece in a talented wide receiver room in Oxford.

Projected Ole Miss Wide Receiver Depth Chart:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

Now, Ole Miss is looking to add another talented receiver to the room before putting a bow on the 2026 Transfer Portal Class that currently ranks No. 2 in America with 28 signees.

By The Numbers: 25-Plus Signees...

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

