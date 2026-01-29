Ole Miss Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Prized SEC, ACC Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields made the decision to re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week after being released from his signing with Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Fields checks in as a Top-30 wideout in the free agent market after spending time with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Auburn Tigers across his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder signed with the Wake Forest program as a member of the 2021 Recruiting Class where he took a redshirt with the program as a true freshman while seeing limited action across his time with the Decon Deacons.

Following the 2024 season, Fields made the move to Auburn where he compiled 12 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers last fall on a struggling offense on The Plains.

Now, after four seasons with Wake Forest and one season at Auburn, Fields is back in the Transfer Portal.

Once Fields was released from his signing with Drinkwitz and Co., it was the Ole Miss Rebels that picked up steam with On3 Sports' Pete Nakos logging a prediction for Pete Golding and Co. to win out.

BREAKING: On3’s @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for 𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 to land WR Horatio Fields frm Auburn.



The junior had 39 catches for 463 yards and 4 TDs at Wake Forest in 2024 before transferring to Auburn, where an injury ended his season in Week 4.



🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/qE6ggwyL1r — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 28, 2026

As it currently stands, Ole Miss has a talented receiving corps headlined by multiple newcomers heading to Oxford.

Projected Ole Miss Wide Receiver Depth Chart:

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

But the depth of the room is what stands out with Caleb Cunningham looking to take that next step along with the additions of Cameron Miller and Isaiah Spencers via the Transfer Portal.

Now, all eyes are on Fields going public with a decision amid multiple reports of Ole Miss being the team to beat.

By The Numbers: 25-Plus Signees...

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: