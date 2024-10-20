Ole Miss Football Opens as Massive Home Betting Favorite vs. Oklahoma
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a bye week, and they hope to get back on track in SEC play on Saturday when they play host to the scuffling Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma lost this past week in a 35-9 blowout at home to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they come into Oxford this week as a heavy underdog. According to FanDuel Sportsbook at the time of this writing, the Rebels are favored by 18.5 points this week as they look to earn their second conference win of the season.
You can view the full odds for the game below.
Spread: Oklahoma +18.5, Ole Miss -18.5
Money Line: Oklahoma +760, Ole Miss -1300
Over/Under: 47.5 (-110)
Ole Miss has been through a rough start to SEC play, losing an upset at home to Kentucky and dropping a game it had every chance to win in Baton Rouge against LSU. Sandwiched between those losses was a dominating win over South Carolina in Columbia, the same team who took down Oklahoma this weekend.
If Ole Miss hopes to reach the College Football Playoff (one of its main preseason expectations), it likely needs to win out in the regular season to secure a berth in the field. That would include a win over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi State.
The Rebels and Sooners are scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
