Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes Shake Up National Title Odds
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC) remain at the forefront of the National Championship conversation after jumping out to an unbeaten start to the 2025 season.
No. 5 Ole Miss has captured America's attention with a strong start, including a win over the LSU Tigers, to elevate their chances at reaching the College Football Playoff.
For Kiffin, the message is clear for the Ole Miss program: Avoid the outside noise and remain focused on each week.
The "1-0 message" continues this week with a challenging task against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
Both Ole Miss and Georgia remain in the National Championship discussion with the latest betting lines being revealed via FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Updated National Championship Betting Odds:
*Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook*
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+320)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (+700)
3. Miami Hurricanes (+850)
4. Indiana Hoosiers (+950)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (+1000)
6. Oregon Ducks (+1200)
7. Texas A&M Aggies (+1200)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+1500)
9. Texas Longhorns (+1600)
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (+1700)
11. Ole Miss Rebels (+2200)
12. Oklahoma Sooners (+3000)
13. LSU Tigers (+4000)
14. Missouri Tigers (+3500)
15. Vanderbilt Commodores (+5500)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Kirby Smart's Elite Ability Down Stretch
"Kirby’s done a good job for a while with his teams. Even if you go back to Alabama last year, how that game started and then their comeback. I think, you know, he just does a really good job of, even as you watch him coach on the sidelines, you can’t really tell what the score is.
"He’s so into it and his teams play that way. And they overcame the adversity of playing in one of the hardest night places to play in Auburn just last Saturday. So, they do a really, rally good job of not panicking."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.