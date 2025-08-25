Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions Finalists for Elite QB
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has narrowed his focus to three programs with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
Croucher, the No. 10 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs across the last handful of months.
But its the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions that are finalists for the coveted signal-caller as he prepares for his junior campaign, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawceett.
For Kiffin and Co., the program remains a heavy contender after receiving face time with Croucher this summer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder was back in Oxford in June for an unofficial visit to check in with Kiffin and the Rebels as the program intensifies its pursuit.
Croucher is one of the top quarterbacks on the Rebels' board as they begin narrowing focus on signal-callers in the 2027 cycle.
The top-ranked prospect in Connecticut recently told On3 Sports' Billy Embody, "I really love Ole Miss," as the Rebels make waves in his process.
But Oregon and Penn State will give the program fits down the stretch with the trio of finalists now revealed.
Ole Miss will continue evaluating options in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Croucher becoming an early target for the program as the Rebels begin locking in on the rising-junior class.
The 247Sports Scouting Report on Croucher: "Intriguing three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball and is a legitimate prospect as a pitcher. Had a very productive freshman year, throwing for 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s a big strong kid with a projectable 6-4, 190 pound frame that we can easily see carrying another 20-25 pounds or so when he’s playing in college.
"Has a live arm and easy velocity, can get the ball down the field with ease without a big windup. Strong mechanically with a tight release and can throw from different arm angles. Shows good mobility in the pocket, can feel pressure and either climb the pocket or escape outside and make plays off-script.
"Has a really nice all around game and looks like one of the better pure throwers in the ’27 class. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect who should be recruited at the national level."
