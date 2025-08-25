Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions Finalists for Elite QB

NEWS: Four-Star QB Keegan Croucher (2027) is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 205 QB from Fonda, NY is ranked as the No. 9 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/YIYe0LJxCL pic.twitter.com/5g14s6KL9S